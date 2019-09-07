Hound Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $44.19 Million as Market Value Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Caledonia Investments Plc Decreased Stake by $5.25 Million

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 2.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.24 million, down from 7.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 763,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.01 million, down from 862,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.33% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 943,900 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Incline Glob Mngmt Limited invested in 457,875 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Allstate Corp holds 37,289 shares. Clearbridge Investments Llc accumulated 204 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amer Intll Gp, a New York-based fund reported 34,661 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 48,448 shares. Rare Infra Ltd reported 3.57% stake. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 53,042 shares. Anchorage Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 14.9% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 26,523 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.01% or 508,078 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 24,125 shares. 656,747 are owned by Charles Schwab Mngmt.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $492.32M for 2.71 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

