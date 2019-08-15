Hound Partners Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted by $2.63 Million; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Cut Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $1.22 Million

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 17.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 42,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.94M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 1.34 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 4.99M shares to 89.52M shares, valued at $3.40B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 4.99M shares to 89.52M shares, valued at $3.40B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 1.33M shares to 5.85 million shares, valued at $103.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.53M shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).