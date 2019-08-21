Hound Partners Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Aew Capital Management LP Lowered Its Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Position by $1.82 Million

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.96. About 4.77 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 67,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.10M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 19,586 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,689 shares to 558,295 shares, valued at $63.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 195,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC).

More notable recent Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TopBuild Corp (BLD) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Acadia Realty Trust Provides Fund Transaction Update – Business Wire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadia Realty Trust’s Competitive Advantages Drive Strong Lease-Ups – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Realty Trust Announces Executive Retirement and Provides Earnings Update – Business Wire” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Analysts await Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AKR’s profit will be $27.87 million for 20.92 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Acadia Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold AKR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp owns 0.01% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 4.05 million shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 436,106 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated owns 6,593 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 158,385 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.22M shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 53,944 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 126,932 shares. Fmr Lc reported 9.66M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sterling holds 0.01% or 49,500 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). First Manhattan owns 31,971 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.03% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 214,161 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Gru invested in 394,746 shares or 4.04% of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 3.07% or 9.17M shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Laurion Management LP has 26,513 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. America First Lc accumulated 2,232 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 518,435 shares. Dodge Cox holds 3.06% or 31.62M shares in its portfolio. Round Table Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,988 shares. Claar Limited Liability Co reported 180,215 shares. Moreover, Merian Invsts (Uk) has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Capital Management Inc holds 687,130 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investment Ser Of America accumulated 199,365 shares.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 377,342 shares to 431,347 shares, valued at $39.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 57,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.