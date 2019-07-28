Hound Partners Maintains Holding in Rpm Intl (RPM); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Has Boosted Stake by $608,959

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39M, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 528,457 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares to 195,679 shares, valued at $28.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 3,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,944 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Company invested in 98,854 shares. Provise Grp Ltd Llc invested in 1.17% or 59,724 shares. Kdi Prns Ltd Llc has invested 1.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amer Century Cos Inc reported 6.33 million shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bank holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 266,227 shares. Sabal Trust invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 34,196 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Crawford Counsel Inc invested 2.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Lc accumulated 47,668 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Mufg Americas holds 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 265,105 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 1.12% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust holds 2.36% or 282,222 shares. Town And Country National Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 34,816 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 0.01% or 55,335 shares. State Street invested 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 1,400 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Sei Invests reported 42,391 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). New York-based Mutual Of America Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 94,529 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 700 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.06% or 18,031 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Lc owns 57,910 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C accumulated 3.26 million shares. Fire Gp owns 3,371 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Ltd owns 8,198 shares.