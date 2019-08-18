Hound Partners Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Windacre Partnership Decreased Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $86.88 Million

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45M, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 411,944 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 8,300 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 44,058 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 8,870 shares. 76,000 were accumulated by Axa. Hound Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 5.86% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Sg Americas Secs accumulated 11,027 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametrica Management invested in 3,932 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com has 12,913 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability has invested 3.91% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.03% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community National Bank Of Raymore accumulated 3,437 shares. Moreover, Allen Holdg has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,344 shares. Jensen Investment accumulated 4.32M shares. Central Asset Investments & (Hk) Limited has 35,800 shares for 11.82% of their portfolio. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.26 million shares. Pointstate Capital LP stated it has 2.83 million shares or 6.59% of all its holdings. Zwj Counsel Incorporated has 305,875 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks holds 1.11 million shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Somerset Tru Communication owns 5.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,103 shares. Comm Commercial Bank reported 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc reported 118,563 shares or 5.54% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 498.90 million shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler & Associate Limited has 125,125 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 143,323 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Guyasuta owns 350,625 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.86 million shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 991,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).