Hound Partners Lowered Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $131.40 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Market Valuation Rose, Dean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $381,311

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 20,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 44,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 64,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 1.36M shares traded or 3.95% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 3.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, down from 4.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 1.33M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 71,012 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 59,041 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 778,353 shares. Texas Yale Corp invested in 0.02% or 21,702 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 27,219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Research reported 35,609 shares. Dean Ltd Liability accumulated 230,460 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 50,323 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6.10M shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment reported 10,137 shares. M&R Cap Incorporated holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 357,664 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 12,280 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 32,652 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 50,477 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64 million for 19.08 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.