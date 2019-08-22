Hound Partners Lowered Its Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Holding; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Upped By $3.11 Million Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake

Hound Partners Llc decreased Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) stake by 3.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hound Partners Llc sold 22,714 shares as Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Hound Partners Llc holds 654,801 shares with $32.67 million value, down from 677,515 last quarter. Masonite Intl Corp New now has $1.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 37,748 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 38.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc acquired 194,286 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock 0.00%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 694,396 shares with $11.13M value, up from 500,110 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 348,334 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KYN: A Fund To Play Strong Midstream Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C also bought $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Friday, June 28. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Serv, a Missouri-based fund reported 290 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Amer Fincl holds 1.39% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 984,194 shares. Rivernorth Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 520,664 shares. First Republic Inv Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M Hldgs Inc reported 10,195 shares. Finance Mngmt Professionals accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Fin Partners holds 3,753 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 0.02% stake. D L Carlson Inv Gp Inc Inc holds 10,110 shares. Telemus Capital Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Mengis Capital Mgmt invested in 11,537 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc reported 318 shares. Sit Associates Inc reported 60,000 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 19,511 shares to 12,607 valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hess Midstream Partners Lp stake by 115,859 shares and now owns 411,917 shares. Cnx Midstream Partners Lp was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Masonite International has $65 highest and $61 lowest target. $63’s average target is 25.17% above currents $50.33 stock price. Masonite International had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) rating on Monday, February 25. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $65 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 1.90M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,268 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Llc owns 11,961 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.14% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 7,682 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 95,223 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody Bankshares Division holds 86 shares. London Co Of Virginia holds 0.16% or 367,002 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 59,079 shares. 13,616 are held by Stifel Fincl. Qs Investors Lc reported 72,450 shares. Cna Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 243,919 shares. Globeflex LP holds 19,386 shares.