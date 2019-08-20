Hound Partners Lifted Its Stake in Rpm Intl (RPM) as Stock Value Rose; Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Holding by $14.42 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39M, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.93. About 345,868 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 554,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 2.81M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.60 million, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox Iridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T; 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q REV. $239.9M, EST. $236.7M; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 57,509 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $26.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.85M shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 143,887 shares to 5.15M shares, valued at $36.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 622,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.