Hound Partners Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Shareholder Diam Company LTD Boosted Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Position

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 80,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 739,847 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, up from 659,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 1.70 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 46 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 828,172 shares. 10,606 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.37% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). 271,180 are owned by State Teachers Retirement. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 388,751 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management Co has invested 0.61% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Pnc Svcs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 5,845 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com holds 0.02% or 19,038 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co owns 0.22% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 249,001 shares. Eii Cap Mgmt owns 30,788 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 350,070 shares to 164,164 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 479,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,217 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 991,378 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $202.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 41,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,810 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

