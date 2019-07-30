Hound Partners Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shares Declined, Holder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Trimmed Its Position

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 157,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 179,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 1.02M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $140.59. About 8.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benedict Finance Advsrs accumulated 85,240 shares. Family Cap Trust Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.57% or 36,401 shares. Moreover, Choate Advisors has 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Ww accumulated 5.41% or 189.07 million shares. 16.04 million were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. 583,924 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Albion Group Ut holds 160,681 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 346,100 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation invested in 120,136 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Osterweis Cap Mngmt owns 2.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 360,305 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt owns 18,218 shares. Reinhart Prns has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 159,095 shares. Drexel Morgan & reported 26,366 shares stake.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 57,509 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $26.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 3.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 870,190 shares, and cut its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 67,900 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 48,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel on Friday, May 24. The insider RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, Hawaii-based fund reported 4,073 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 8,046 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 33,994 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). D E Shaw And Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.05% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). State Street has 8.56 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 41,843 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 283,944 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 24,062 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 955,786 shares.