Hound Partners Increased Rpm Intl (RPM) Holding by $13.05 Million as Stock Price Rose; Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose While Tiger Eye Capital Increased by $13.74 Million Its Stake

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39M, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 470,999 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 467,163 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.60 million shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $86.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,951 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Cambridge Advsr holds 15,139 shares. 97,371 were accumulated by Congress Asset Management Co Ma. 809,368 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Invesco reported 337,783 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,450 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 47,058 shares. Earnest Partners holds 109 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 214,607 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer reported 4,480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 81,350 shares in its portfolio. American Intl Group invested 0.06% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 387,797 were reported by Timessquare Mgmt Lc. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Com holds 57,910 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 36,685 shares to 2,858 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,469 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De invested in 0.02% or 343,097 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 2.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hikari Tsushin holds 15,600 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 104,868 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na holds 2,337 shares. Novare Capital Lc accumulated 18,958 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Eulav Asset Management has invested 1.74% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 9,234 shares. 673 were reported by Spinnaker Trust. Security Natl Trust reported 6,828 shares. 9,495 are owned by Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc reported 3,040 shares stake. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 2,374 shares. American Rech And Mgmt stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

