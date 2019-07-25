Hound Partners Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.63 Million; Stock Value Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Cut Holding

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 83,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,364 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 86,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $118.27. About 8.29M shares traded or 150.52% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 15.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W Incorporated holds 1.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 101,435 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mngmt LP owns 17,047 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Capital Advisors Llc has 180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 483,408 were accumulated by Regions Financial Corp. Old Republic Intll has 1.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 381,100 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 9,561 shares. The Virginia-based Chase Investment Counsel Corp has invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aqr Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,336 shares. Ameritas Inv stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability holds 6,480 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 80,397 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset reported 5,268 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Savant Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stillwater Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 84,972 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando had bought 150 shares worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 19,637 shares to 93,896 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.