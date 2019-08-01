Hound Partners Increased Its Rpm Intl (RPM) Holding by $13.05 Million; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Price Rose, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Cut Holding

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39 million, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 1.07 million shares traded or 84.32% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 8,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 532,786 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.44 million, down from 540,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79 million shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources accumulated 10.86M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc holds 43,083 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 1.05M are owned by Regions Finance. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 1.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shufro Rose And Limited Company holds 2,830 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,198 were reported by Winch Advisory Service. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas has invested 3.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited holds 0.54% or 36,000 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bancshares N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 276,525 shares. Brandywine Global Lc reported 643 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 428,756 shares. 5.54 million are held by Barclays Plc. 76,221 are owned by Sandy Spring Savings Bank.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,600 shares to 13,143 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent Company holds 0% or 4,285 shares. Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 233 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Citigroup has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Congress Asset Management Company Ma holds 0.07% or 97,371 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Campbell Co Adviser Llc reported 5,717 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 9,496 shares stake. Shine Invest Advisory has 538 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 73 shares. Hound Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 8.61% or 3.45 million shares. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 0.03% or 6,832 shares. Moreover, Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd owns 41,195 shares. 50,361 were reported by Advsr Asset Management.

