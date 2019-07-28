Hound Partners Increased Its Position in Rpm Intl (RPM) as Stock Declined; As Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Valuation Declined, Trellus Management Company Has Upped Its Holding

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 186,625 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS)

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39M, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 528,457 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RPM Acquires Foam Tape Joint Sealant Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “RPM International’s Strategic Plan Starts Paying Off – The Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RPM International Inc (RPM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 3.04M shares to 870,190 shares, valued at $72.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp reported 70,005 shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 0% or 204 shares. Shelton Capital Management has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 618 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 229,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 204 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Co reported 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Echo Street Cap Limited Liability holds 0.39% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 342,493 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 0.02% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Raymond James Financial Incorporated has 17,054 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 1,116 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 27,820 shares. 608,866 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated. 4,802 are owned by Gideon Capital. 1.29 million are held by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Limited Com has 5,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 80,542 shares stake. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 15,236 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Thb Asset Management holds 7,447 shares. Citigroup has 13,337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru has 0.02% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Pnc Svcs Group Inc has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 222,577 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 14,188 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 239,354 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). 10,300 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio.