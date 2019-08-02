Hound Partners Holding in Rpm Intl (RPM) Lifted by $13.05 Million; Holder Strategy Asset Managers Has Increased Ametek New (AME) Stake

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 81.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 18,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 41,079 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 22,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 1.34M shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39 million, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $66.12. About 929,682 shares traded or 58.12% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 29,345 shares. 1,768 are held by Meeder Asset. 1,902 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com. 115,969 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Com. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 469,693 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,198 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.03% or 88,677 shares. 207,515 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 700 shares. 204 are owned by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com. Philadelphia Tru invested in 272,990 shares. Garrison Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 228,654 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 20,126 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co by 15,019 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $76.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 264,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,217 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,919 shares to 10,764 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,124 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

