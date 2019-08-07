Hound Partners Has Upped Holding in Rpm Intl (RPM) as Stock Rose; Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding as Share Price Rose

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $284.93. About 767,323 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39 million, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 443,186 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 22,714 shares to 654,801 shares, valued at $32.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 41,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,810 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Oarsman Inc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 26,429 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 26,872 shares. Magnetar Financial Lc has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 13,528 shares. The Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.34% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Motco has 400 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Ntwk has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 393,560 shares. Becker Management Inc invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Dubuque Bankshares & holds 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 86 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

