Hound Partners Has Trimmed Its Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holding as Share Price Declined; Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) by $1.23 Million

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 101,838 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 264,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 245,217 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.93M, down from 510,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $119.54. About 139,332 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Stellar Lc holds 1.1% or 13,376 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 15,380 shares. Amp Limited holds 0.01% or 16,705 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability reported 7,843 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Management holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Company owns 1,800 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.08% or 722,536 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.94% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Retirement Of Alabama reported 28,619 shares. Glob Endowment Lp holds 14,932 shares. Sei Invs holds 1,368 shares. Old West Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 8,216 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 16,185 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $193.65M for 11.36 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 10,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Prn) by 12.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 44.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.85 million for 5.55 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.