Hound Partners Has Lowered Position in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) by $187.31 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined, Stanley-Laman Group LTD Cut Its Position

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd analyzed 4,355 shares as the company's stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 58,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 3.86 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500.

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 41.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc analyzed 2.06M shares as the company's stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.34M, down from 4.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 434,327 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $175.88M for 11.06 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

