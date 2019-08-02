Hound Partners Has Lowered Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $131.40 Million; Share Price Rose; Canadian Pac Ry LTD Com (CP) Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Increased Stake

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 3.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 1.23 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (CP) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 9,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 88,416 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19 million, up from 78,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $231.34. About 171,954 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 26, 2019 : MCD, ABBV, CHTR, CL, ITW, AON, PSX, TWTR, ZBH, VTR, WY, YNDX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Yandex and Synnex – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.94 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 6,930 shares to 13,365 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 1,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,495 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CSX Lowers Revenue Outlook For 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fuel Costs, Rail Rate Increases Significantly Affect Operating Ratio: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Canadian Pacific moves record amount of Canadian grain and grain products during 2018-2019 crop year; prepared to ship 2019-2020 crop – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is CP Rail Stock (TSX:CP) a Buy After its Impressive Q2 Results? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Pacific Smashes Grain Volume Records In 2018-2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.