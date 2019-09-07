Hound Partners Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.63 Million; Hodges Capital Management Lowered Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $2.71 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 66,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 260,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 327,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.01M shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $136.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 2.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37 million for 29.86 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 43,402 shares to 58,453 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 58,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).