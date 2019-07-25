Hound Partners Has Decreased Position in Pg&E (PCG) by $44.19 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Stake Raised by Bridger Management Llc

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 4.90M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 2.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.24M, down from 7.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 3.42M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 50,000 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $79.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 90,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,179 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Royal London Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 166,914 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 16,903 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division accumulated 770 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 80,380 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd holds 6,850 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 3.33M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated holds 53,265 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Torray Ltd Liability stated it has 1.62% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,252 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 26,985 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Management Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sei reported 158,021 shares stake. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company has 1.31M shares.

