Hound Partners Has Cut Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake; Sba Communications – Class A (SBAC) Shorts Increased By 2.11%

Sba Communications Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:SBAC) had an increase of 2.11% in short interest. SBAC’s SI was 2.06 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.11% from 2.02 million shares previously. With 609,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Sba Communications Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s short sellers to cover SBAC’s short positions. The SI to Sba Communications Corporation – Class A’s float is 1.85%. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $260.79. About 387,861 shares traded. SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has risen 55.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SBAC News: 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ALL AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 11, 2023; 30/04/2018 – SBA COMMS 1Q REV. $458.3M, EST. $453.2M; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 19/04/2018 – DJ SBA Communications Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBAC); 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS: REFI BOOSTED COMMITMENTS TO $1.25B VS $1B; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 11, 2025; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS: REFI ADDED NEW $2.4B, 7-YR TERM LOAN; 09/03/2018 Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to SBA Tower Trust wireless tower-backed securities; 30/04/2018 – SBA Communications Sees FY Rev $1.727B-$1.747B; 30/04/2018 – SBA Communications 1Q Rev $458.3M

Hound Partners Llc decreased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 41.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hound Partners Llc sold 2.06 million shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Hound Partners Llc holds 2.84 million shares with $260.34M value, down from 4.90M last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $7.60B valuation. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 247,721 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $29.50 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Site Leasing and Site Development. It has a 229.57 P/E ratio. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications.

Among 6 analysts covering SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SBA Communications has $27000 highest and $204 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is -8.93% below currents $260.79 stock price. SBA Communications had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold SBA Communications Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 50.03% less from 4.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.47M were accumulated by Akre Limited Liability Com. Cibc Corporation has 0.02% invested in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) for 14,909 shares.

