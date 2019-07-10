Hound Partners Cut By $109.06 Million Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake; Ceco Environmental (CECE) Has 1.64 Sentiment

Hound Partners Llc decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 44.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hound Partners Llc sold 1.01 million shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock rose 20.99%. The Hound Partners Llc holds 1.26M shares with $136.33 million value, down from 2.27M last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $5.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 341,997 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M

Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 54 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 33 trimmed and sold holdings in Ceco Environmental Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 22.49 million shares, up from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ceco Environmental Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 24 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nexstar stations go dark on AT&T in latest carriage dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Report: TV dispute left some Austinites without way to watch KXAN – Austin Business Journal” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: NXST,NWS,NWSA,AMZN – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Clash between AT&T and Nexstar leaves nearly 100 stations without local service – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60 million for 19.79 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc holds 2,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Com reported 0.1% stake. 67,592 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 236,117 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 23,017 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,391 are owned by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 5,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Etrade Ltd stated it has 2,755 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barrington. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Benchmark. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Benchmark maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $115 target. Barrington maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $110 target.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 44,165 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) has risen 58.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Should Know About CECO Environmental Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CECE) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why CECO Environmental (CECE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CECO (CECE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CECE vs. SMED: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Acquires UK-Based WYG, Expands Presence – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. CECE’s profit will be $3.86M for 21.34 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by CECO Environmental Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $329.14 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 5.86% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. for 4.75 million shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 209,344 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 150,229 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 168,551 shares.