Hound Partners Boosted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.63 Million as Market Value Rose; As Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Share Value Rose, Holder Community Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake by $396,000

Community Bank decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 20,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer quits after payments to Trump aide; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 26/03/2018 – Swiss pharmaceuticals company Novartis will move towards making a decision on the fate of Alcon in the first half of 2019, its chief executive officer said; 23/03/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS – PLANS TO FILE SIPONIMOD FOR US APPROVAL IN SPMS IN EARLY 2018, FILING FOR EU APPROVAL PLANNED FOR LATER IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Mr. Ehrat’s Decision Related to Novartis’s Deal With Michael Cohen; 19/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Shire and Novartis Trade Actively; 10/05/2018 – Trump plan for drug prices seen largely sparing industry; 16/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Novartis chief lawyer departing over company’s payments made to Cohen; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON DEAL CALL

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,624 shares to 80,766 shares, valued at $22.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.