Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) compete with each other in the Investment Brokerage – National sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey Inc. 46 2.62 N/A 2.44 18.87 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 20 5.47 N/A 0.93 21.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Houlihan Lokey Inc. and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Houlihan Lokey Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Houlihan Lokey Inc. and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey Inc. 0.00% 17.9% 12% Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Houlihan Lokey Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.01 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Houlihan Lokey Inc. and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$52.5 is Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.00%. Competitively Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 9.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that Houlihan Lokey Inc. looks more robust than Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Houlihan Lokey Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36% of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.31% of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houlihan Lokey Inc. 4.36% 3.02% -6.1% 3.14% -4.96% 25% Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0.2% 2.14% -2.24% -1.23% -5.33% 9.25%

For the past year Houlihan Lokey Inc. was more bullish than Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey Inc. beats Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions. This segment also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The companyÂ’s Financial Restructuring segment advises creditors and debtors in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation on plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; litigation support and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. Its Financial Advisory segment provides valuations of various assets and liabilities, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. The companyÂ’s financial advisory services also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and strategic consulting services and dispute resolution services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fram Holdings, Inc.