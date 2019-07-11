Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) EPS Estimated At $0.59; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Texas Instruments (TXN)

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25. Robert W. Baird maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $10000 target. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. See Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report $0.59 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.27% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. HLI’s profit would be $39.08M giving it 18.01 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s analysts see -31.40% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 15,391 shares traded. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has declined 2.84% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HLI News: 12/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Sets Up Hotline for Back Wages Owed Employees at New Jersey and New York Houlihan’s; 09/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 35%; 29/05/2018 – The Impossible Burger Debuts Today At Houlihan’s; 16/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Abraaj Hires Houlihan for Talks With Investors in Troubled Fund; 09/05/2018 – Houlihan Lokey 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 07/05/2018 – Houlihan Lokey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 09/04/2018 – Dubai-based Abraaj hires Houlihan Lokey to look at health fund after dispute

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.36 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 21.14 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. Kozanian Hagop H had sold 9,061 shares worth $929,627. 21,337 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $2.21M were sold by XIE BING. Flessner Kyle M had sold 9,270 shares worth $936,455. 6,953 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $702,392 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. TEMPLETON RICHARD K had sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19M on Thursday, January 31. $145,203 worth of stock was sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. BLINN MARK A sold $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, January 29.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 304,919 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Capital holds 2,440 shares. Baltimore owns 134,464 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T reported 39,167 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc reported 160 shares. Coastline Trust holds 8,415 shares. Grimes Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6,049 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 56,102 shares. Frontier Invest Management owns 20,990 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Compton Cap Management Incorporated Ri invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Choate Invest Advsr reported 2,034 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Heathbridge Cap Mgmt has invested 5.91% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Welch Grp Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,501 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 10,778 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions , financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. The Company’s Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions. It has a 17.56 P/E ratio. This segment also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational firms, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies.