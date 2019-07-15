Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) EPS Estimated At $0.59; Dine Brands Global (DIN) Sellers Increased By 1.93% Their Shorts

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) had an increase of 1.93% in short interest. DIN’s SI was 2.27M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.93% from 2.23M shares previously. With 273,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)’s short sellers to cover DIN’s short positions. The SI to Dine Brands Global Inc’s float is 13.06%. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 17,825 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report $0.59 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.27% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. HLI’s profit would be $39.08 million giving it 18.30 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s analysts see -31.40% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 10,160 shares traded. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has declined 2.84% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HLI News: 09/05/2018 – Houlihan Lokey 4Q Net $38.1M; 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – RECEIVED A LETTER FROM AD HOC GROUP, THROUGH ITS FINANCIAL ADVISOR HOULIHAN LOKEY, IN SUPPORT OF PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING; 15/05/2018 – Milacron at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – Dubai-based Abraaj hires Houlihan Lokey to look at health fund after dispute; 18/04/2018 – Venezuela bondholders inch toward $50 billion debt default showdown; 28/03/2018 – ADVEO ADVGR.MC – ENTRUSTED BANCO DE INVERSION HOULIHAN LOKEY TO START PROCESS FOR INCORPORATION OF NEW INVESTOR WITH 30 MLN EUROS IN FORM OF LONG-TERM FINANCING; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – LONGVIEW POWER TO EXPLORE OPTIONS, ENGAGES HOULIHAN LOKEY; 09/05/2018 – DAE CAPITAL NAMES DAVID HOULIHAN TO NEW POSITION OF PRESIDENT

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 18.93 P/E ratio. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 7 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Dine Brands Global, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3,423 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Gru invested in 2.21M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Fincl reported 849 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 113,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bankshares And Tru Co holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,248 were reported by Coatue Mgmt Ltd. 222,460 are owned by Northern Tru. 4,397 are owned by Pinebridge Limited Partnership. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 197,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 769,738 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.03% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 16,247 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions , financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. The Company’s Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions. It has a 17.85 P/E ratio. This segment also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational firms, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies.

