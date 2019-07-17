Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) and Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) and Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Investment Brokerage – National and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey Inc. 45 2.67 N/A 2.42 19.53 Virtu Financial Inc. 24 3.65 N/A 3.18 7.46

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Houlihan Lokey Inc. and Virtu Financial Inc. Virtu Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Houlihan Lokey Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Virtu Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey Inc. 0.00% 20.2% 13.4% Virtu Financial Inc. 0.00% 21.1% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Virtu Financial Inc.’s 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Houlihan Lokey Inc. and Virtu Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Virtu Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s upside potential is 20.14% at a $52.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Virtu Financial Inc.’s consensus target price is $32, while its potential upside is 48.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that Virtu Financial Inc. looks more robust than Houlihan Lokey Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 0.21% of Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Virtu Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houlihan Lokey Inc. -0.19% 0.88% 4.72% 12.99% -2.84% 28.32% Virtu Financial Inc. -2.79% -1.95% -9.86% -3.39% -20.54% -8.07%

For the past year Houlihan Lokey Inc. has 28.32% stronger performance while Virtu Financial Inc. has -8.07% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Houlihan Lokey Inc. beats Virtu Financial Inc.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions. This segment also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The companyÂ’s Financial Restructuring segment advises creditors and debtors in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation on plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; litigation support and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. Its Financial Advisory segment provides valuations of various assets and liabilities, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. The companyÂ’s financial advisory services also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and strategic consulting services and dispute resolution services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fram Holdings, Inc.

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services to the financial markets worldwide. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.