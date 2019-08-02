Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to pay $0.31 on Sep 16, 2019; Last Week Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Analysts

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:HLI) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Houlihan Lokey Inc’s current price of $44.91 translates into 0.69% yield. Houlihan Lokey Inc’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 768,356 shares traded or 127.06% up from the average. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has declined 4.96% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HLI News: 23/04/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala halts Abraaj investment deal talks; 13/03/2018 – Houlihan Lokey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Houlihan Lokey 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 15/05/2018 – Milacron at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 35%; 12/03/2018 LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 19/03/2018 – Longview Power to Explore Strategic Alternatives, Engages Houlihan Lokey; 09/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – ABRAAJ HIRES HOULIHAN LOKEY FOR TALKS W/ HEALTH FUND INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17

The stock increased 4.64% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 579,827 shares traded or 43.03% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $211,867 activity. Carlen Douglas Alan sold $60,317 worth of stock. $151,550 worth of stock was sold by Spencer Justin on Friday, February 15.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $836.28 million. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions , financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The Company’s Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions. It has a 17.13 P/E ratio. This segment also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational firms, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies.