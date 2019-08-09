Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

As Education & Training Services companies, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 7 0.50 N/A -1.24 0.00 Sunlands Technology Group 3 0.00 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and Sunlands Technology Group.

Profitability

Table 2 has Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and Sunlands Technology Group’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0.00% 0% 0% Sunlands Technology Group 0.00% 340.8% -21.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Sunlands Technology Group’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sunlands Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and Sunlands Technology Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0 0 1 3.00 Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0.00

$11 is Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 107.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Sunlands Technology Group are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 1.74% 5.22% -21.79% -42.98% -8.59% -33.97% Sunlands Technology Group 2.82% -8.37% -28.43% -58.29% -62.88% -27.96%

For the past year Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was more bearish than Sunlands Technology Group.

Summary

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sunlands Technology Group.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) education content. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment offers various comprehensive curriculum programs that focus on reading, literature and language arts, mathematics, science, world languages, and social studies for the pre-K-12 market; and comprehensive intervention solutions for assisting English language learners, as well as products providing incremental instruction in a particular subject area. It also provides professional books and developmental resources to pre-K-12 teachers; and consulting services, such as learning resources that are supported with professional development in classroom assessment, digital implementation, teacher effectiveness, and high-impact leadership. In addition, this segment offers district and state level solutions focused on cognitive and formative assessment tools, and platform solutions; sells educational solutions; and provides early learning services. The Trade Publishing segment develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital format, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. This segment provides a library of general interest, young readers, and reference materials, including adult and childrenÂ’s fiction and non-fiction books. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company serves approximately 50 million students in approximately 150 countries worldwide. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Studyvip Online Education International Limited and changed its name to Sunlands Online Education Group in October 2017. Sunlands Online Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.