Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) and China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 7 0.56 N/A -1.24 0.00 China Distance Education Holdings Limited 6 0.75 N/A 0.38 13.33

Table 1 highlights Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0.00% 0% 0% China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 25.7% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Distance Education Holdings Limited on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company. Its rival China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0 0 1 3.00 China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s upside potential is 81.82% at a $11 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and China Distance Education Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 27%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, China Distance Education Holdings Limited has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 1.74% 5.22% -21.79% -42.98% -8.59% -33.97% China Distance Education Holdings Limited -0.19% -3.94% -21.47% -27.38% -31.55% -23.58%

For the past year Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s stock price has bigger decline than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Summary

China Distance Education Holdings Limited beats Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company on 6 of the 9 factors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) education content. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment offers various comprehensive curriculum programs that focus on reading, literature and language arts, mathematics, science, world languages, and social studies for the pre-K-12 market; and comprehensive intervention solutions for assisting English language learners, as well as products providing incremental instruction in a particular subject area. It also provides professional books and developmental resources to pre-K-12 teachers; and consulting services, such as learning resources that are supported with professional development in classroom assessment, digital implementation, teacher effectiveness, and high-impact leadership. In addition, this segment offers district and state level solutions focused on cognitive and formative assessment tools, and platform solutions; sells educational solutions; and provides early learning services. The Trade Publishing segment develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital format, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. This segment provides a library of general interest, young readers, and reference materials, including adult and childrenÂ’s fiction and non-fiction books. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company serves approximately 50 million students in approximately 150 countries worldwide. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.