Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) Reaches $5.16 52-Week Low; Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 85 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 60 sold and decreased their equity positions in Exlservice Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 30.69 million shares, down from 31.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Exlservice Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 51 Increased: 60 New Position: 25.

The stock of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.75 target or 8.00% below today’s $5.16 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $640.41 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $4.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $51.23 million less. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 420,350 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector; 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 3.24% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. for 446,107 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 556,681 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 1.92% invested in the company for 179,870 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Dalton Investments Llc, a California-based fund reported 55,000 shares.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. It operates in two divisions, Operations Management, and Analytics. It has a 51.01 P/E ratio. The Operations Management segment offers business process management services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.69. About 54,281 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) has risen 15.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. The company has market cap of $640.41 million. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade education content. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Education and Trade Publishing.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.82 million activity. 622,320 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares with value of $4.82M were sold by Anchorage Capital Group – L.L.C..