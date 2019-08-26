Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) Forms $5.80 Double Bottom; Lyon Street Capital Cut Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) formed double bottom with $5.34 target or 8.00% below today’s $5.80 share price. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) has $721.03M valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 319,276 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 75.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 7,234 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 2,400 shares with $491,000 value, down from 9,634 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $9.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 235,094 shares traded or 22.78% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.82 million activity. Anchorage Capital Group – L.L.C. had sold 622,320 shares worth $4.82 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc owns 444,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Proshare Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 11,251 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 25,940 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 191,400 shares. 25,130 were accumulated by United Svcs Automobile Association. Raymond James Associate accumulated 188,769 shares. Moreover, Secor Advisors L P has 0.04% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 28,212 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability has 400,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions stated it has 1,169 shares. Vanguard accumulated 9.70M shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 41,196 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 72,925 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 5.56% above currents $253.42 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Benchmark.