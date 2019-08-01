Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Heartland Express (HTLD)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Analysts expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 117.65% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. HMHC’s profit would be $3.72 million giving it 48.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.95 EPS previously, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s analysts see -103.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 504,252 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Writable Partner to Build Student Writing Capacity with Purposeful Practice Tools; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Bd of Directors

Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 72 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 46 sold and trimmed equity positions in Heartland Express Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 46.02 million shares, down from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Heartland Express Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 37 Increased: 46 New Position: 26.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The firm primarily provides nationwide asset dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It has a 20.22 P/E ratio. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods.

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $19.67 million for 20.67 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Sib Llc holds 3.67% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. for 257,297 shares. Dean Capital Management owns 43,435 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has 1.14% invested in the company for 6.27 million shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.06% in the stock. Dean Investment Associates Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 226,955 shares.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. The company has market cap of $726.05 million. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade education content. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Education and Trade Publishing.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.82 million activity. $4.82 million worth of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) was sold by Anchorage Capital Group – L.L.C..

