Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp (HMHC) Holder Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $641,774 as Valuation Declined; Blair William & Company Holding in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp (HMHC) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 91,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 332,557 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 518 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,436 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 2,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $12.93 during the last trading session, reaching $705.65. About 133,288 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 35,010 shares to 232,780 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nevro Corp by 15,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,719 shares, and cut its stake in Novellus Sys Inc (Prn).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. SALICE THOMAS P sold $735,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Tuesday, February 12. $11.19M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Wednesday, February 13. MAERKI HANS ULRICH had sold 7,180 shares worth $4.78 million. Another trade for 34,000 shares valued at $22.59 million was sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A. Vadala Shawn sold $448,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Wednesday, February 13. Heidingsfelder Michael sold 5,755 shares worth $3.83 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 3,740 shares. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 98,137 shares stake. Conning accumulated 0.01% or 420 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 8,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm stated it has 1.91% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Massachusetts Service Ma has 0.17% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). First Personal Fincl accumulated 0.02% or 96 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 13,797 shares or 0.02% of the stock. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0% or 767 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.11% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has invested 0.06% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.04% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 21,983 are owned by Federated Investors Pa.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mettler Toledo: Still Not Attractive Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results – PR Newswire” published on November 02, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 03, 2018.

Analysts await Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 117.65% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. HMHC’s profit will be $3.72M for 46.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.95 actual EPS reported by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Closing The Books On What Was A Great Industry! – Seeking Alpha” published on October 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Stock Soared 22% Today – The Motley Fool” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Cheap Stocks Under $7 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.01% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The owns 69,227 shares. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 188,769 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 1,042 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0% or 9,080 shares in its portfolio. Freshford Cap Mngmt Llc reported 1.49 million shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 5.85 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 158,468 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Communications, a New York-based fund reported 737,410 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 9.70 million shares or 0% of the stock. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.45% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 16,613 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.82 million activity.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 39,240 shares to 186,500 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).