Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Holding Held by Elm Ridge Management Llc; As Symantec (SYMC) Market Value Declined, Crosslink Capital Has Trimmed by $8.09 Million Its Holding

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 65,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 212,014 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 146,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.66M market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 321,129 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Symantec (SYMC) by 34.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 385,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 734,287 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.98M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Symantec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 5.98M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC)

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77M for 18.59 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co holds 36,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 6,412 shares. Bogle Invest Mgmt LP De invested in 1.1% or 645,283 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Associates LP has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 18,816 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.03% or 766,348 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 578,806 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 48,305 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 94.75M shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 11,030 shares. First Personal Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 237 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 383,693 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa, France-based fund reported 1.04 million shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Symantec (SYMC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Medtronic Public, Symantec, Target, OUTFRONT Media and Atkore International Group – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Symantec Corporation (SYMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Broadcom Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec Corporation Common Stock (SYMC) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 63,360 shares to 375,489 shares, valued at $23.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 110,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HMH Holdings (HMHC) Announces Divestiture of Riverside Clinical & Standardized Testing Portfolio – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Stocks Under $7 – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Houghton Mifflin (HMHC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) CEO Jack Lynch on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.