Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Holder Anchorage Capital Group Has Trimmed Stake by $4.36 Million; Colgate (CL) Stock Price Rose While Troy Asset Management LTD Increased Stake

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 75,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.68M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.38. About 2.98 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 622,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.47 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.52 million, down from 20.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 416,306 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC)

Analysts await Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 117.65% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. HMHC’s profit will be $3.72 million for 46.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.16% EPS growth.

