Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Holder Anchorage Capital Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; Reaves W H & Company Trimmed Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding by $3.88 Million as Market Value Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 30,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 516,188 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.07M, down from 546,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 164,918 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 622,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 19.47 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.52 million, down from 20.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 31,545 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize 15 Students for Outstanding Progress in Literacy and Math Achievement; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Na; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – S&P Cuts Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rating to B- From B; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 4,000 shares. 9,080 are held by Ameritas Prtn Incorporated. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,042 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corporation has 222,762 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 39,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 219,047 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 24,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Northern Corp holds 0% or 1.25 million shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 91,692 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 30,519 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Analysts await Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.68 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. HMHC’s profit will be $85.62M for 2.22 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6,700.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 2.48% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 48,763 shares. Reaves W H & stated it has 516,188 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 737,995 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cibc World reported 2,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Limited Com reported 20,000 shares. Webster Bankshares N A holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd Company stated it has 3.46 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.27% or 18,671 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated holds 5.91M shares. Summit Secs Group Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 14,000 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 558,610 shares. 40,674 are owned by Tobam.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) by 124,730 shares to 984,539 shares, valued at $58.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) by 305,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE).