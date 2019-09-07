Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.95 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 59.8. The Current Ratio of rival Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 60.5% respectively. 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.