Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.61% are Ophthotech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.