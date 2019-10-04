Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.16M -0.33 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 83,027,303.21% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 605,003,638.55% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Its competitor Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 131.79% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.