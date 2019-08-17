Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 and a Quick Ratio of 59.8. Competitively, Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Merus N.V. has an average price target of $21.8, with potential upside of 29.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 65.8% respectively. About 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.