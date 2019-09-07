Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

As Biotechnology companies, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 and its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.