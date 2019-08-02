Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

We are contrasting Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|3.07
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 while its Current Ratio is 59.8. Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.3%. Competitively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
