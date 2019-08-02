Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

We are contrasting Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.07 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 while its Current Ratio is 59.8. Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.3%. Competitively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.