Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Galapagos NV 136 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Galapagos NV’s potential upside is 9.23% and its average price target is $172.6.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 16.78%. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.3%.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Galapagos NV had bullish trend.

Galapagos NV beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.