Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.12 N/A 3.71 20.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.7 and 20.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.