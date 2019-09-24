Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 95456.87 N/A -1.16 0.00

Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 59.8. The Current Ratio of rival Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.