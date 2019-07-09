Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 34.9% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.