Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.09 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 84.7% respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.