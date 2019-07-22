Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 159.74% and its consensus price target is $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54.9% respectively. About 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.